Ga., S.C. continue to fight vaccine mandate for health care workers

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina officials are asking a federal judge to once again block the federal government from enforcing a mandate for health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The mandate would apply to facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The filing seeks to stop the federal government from enforcing the mandate before the Feb. 14 deadline, by which workers at covered facilities must have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or have a pending or approved application for an exemption.

MORE COVERAGE:

Fighting the mandate in court are Montana, Arizona and Louisiana, joined by Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

“This administration should be celebrating healthcare workers for their sacrifices in the face of a pandemic. Instead, they continue to force a solution based on control and not based on science,” South Carolina Attorney General Wilson said. “We need to do everything we can to support healthcare workers and keep them on the job at overworked and understaffed nursing homes and hospitals.”

A news release from Wilson stated:

“As the milder Omicron variant now accounts for 99.9 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Biden administration’s rationale for rushing the mandate without the legally required opportunity for the public to comment no longer exists.”

