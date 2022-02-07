Advertisement

Financial, housing and health help offered to local residents

Helping hand
Helping hand(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Upcoming events on both sides of the Savannah River will connect local residents with some of the resources they may need to overcome obstacles.

In Augusta

The city of Augusta is hosting its first community resource fair on Feb. 11 for the area’s homeless, with an emphasis on health care and finding housing.

The “Bridge the Gap” community resource fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1384 Greene St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to take part in a variety of community services, including vaccinations, grooming and hygiene stations, and other valued resources. Food trucks will provide meals.

Hawthorne Welcher, director of Augusta’s Housing and Community Development Department, says the event’s focus is to meet residents where they are to connect them with the help they need.

In South Carolina

Community benefit days are planned in several local South Carolina communities.

At these events, you can have your taxes prepared for free and electronically submit by certified VITA counselors and SC Thrive counselors.

SC Stay will be there to assist with applications in order to assist with rent payments, mortgage payments or utility assistance.

There will also be trained counselors if you need to apply for SNAP, TANF, Medicaid and more.

Also, people can learn about resources such as First Steps, AXIS 1, Clemson Extension, Dominion Energy, Save the Children, Family Solutions, FoodShare, Tri County Commission on Alcohol and Drug and Palmetto Care Connections.

Events will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on these dates and locations:

  • Feb. 11 at the Blackville Community Center
  • Feb. 12 at Williston Town Hall
  • Feb. 17 at Allendale Brandt Building
  • Feb. 18 at the Barnwell Armory
  • Feb. 19 at the Bamberg Civic Center

Walks in are welcome, but appointments can be made by contacting Kelsey Cheek at 803-259-4600.

