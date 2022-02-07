DAILY FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain showers will continue to move through this morning as an area of low pressure rides up the East coast. Winds out of the north between 5-10 mph, that will be a very chilly rain with highs only reaching into the middle and upper 40s this afternoon.

Dry conditions and a gradual warming trend can be expected Tuesday through Saturday. After a cooler than average day with highs in the upper 50s Tuesday, high temperatures will be slightly above average Wednesday through Saturday with highs each day in the lower to middle 60s and lows in the middle 30s. As of now, the work week looks nice and dry after today with mostly sunny skies each day.

