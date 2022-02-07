Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Light showers will remain possible this evening into early tonight. Temperatures will remain in the 40s this evening. The overnight will remain cloudy, but mostly dry with temperatures dropping to the mid and upper 30s by early Tuesday. Winds will be light overnight out of the northwest.

Weak high pressure builds in on Tuesday. We will see some clouds for the first half of the day, but skies will clear in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Clear skies and calm winds Tuesday night into early Wednesday will allow temperatures to drop to the upper 20s and low 30s by early Wednesday morning. Skies will be sunny and highs will be warmer by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

Lows will be chilly in the mid-30s early Thursday morning. Skies stay sunny Thursday and highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Highs stay warm near 70 Friday and Saturday afternoon and we do look dry. There is a low chance for some showers to show up by Sunday with temperatures back down below normal Sunday into early next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.