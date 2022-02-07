Columbia County DA announces indictment in fentanyl death

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested on a charge stemming from an investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office into distribution fentanyl leading to another’s death.

The indictment, issued by the Columbia County grand jury, was announced Monday afternoon by District Attorney Bobby L. Christine and Sheriff Clay N. Whittle.

Colin James Magill, 30, of Grovetown, was arrested after an investigation into the fentanyl overdose death of a man in Martinez.

Magill is charged in an indictment with felony murder in the death which allegedly resulted from the distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance – fentanyl.

Bobby Christine (center) and Colin Magill (inset) (WRDW)

The indictment was returned Thursday and Magill was arrested Friday pursuant to a grand jury arrest warrant.

“Drug pushers have devastating impact on our community and its citizens,” Christine said. “Your District Attorney’s Office will apply maximum effort in prosecuting those who distribute illicit poison. We pray to prevent future tragedies by assisting law enforcement in driving dealers from our midst.”

Whittle said: “The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office works relentlessly on these cases to help bring closure to the victim’s family. Let this to be a message to all drug dealers: If you are selling Fentanyl and it causes death and we can prove you are the drug dealer who sold it, we will come after you for murder.”

The indictment is the result of an investigation following the July 19, 2020, death of a 28-year-old man in Martinez.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The charge of felony murder carries a statutory sentence of life in prison.

The case is being prosecuted by the Columbia Judicial Circuit Office of the District Attorney.

