COVID-19 vaccination rate rises among Black Georgians

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Data shows the gap in COVID-19 vaccination rates between Black and white residents of Georgia has basically closed.

State numbers show the rate of Black Georgians who have been vaccinated with at least one shot is now 52.3%, compared to 53% for white Georgians.

The rates for both groups are about 10 percentage points below the overall state average for COVID-19 vaccination.

The state Department of Public Health says 55% of Hispanics, 70% of Native Americans and 95% of Asian Americans have at least one shot.

Georgia remains one of the least vaccinated states nationwide.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

