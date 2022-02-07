Aiken Regional Medical Center plans job fairs all year long

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center is increasing opportunities to join the team by offering several job fairs throughout 2022.

During job fairs, interested candidates may participate in on-site interviews and meet members of the human resources and management teams. Candidates who are hired for open positions may have the opportunity to begin employment paperwork while on-site.

“Over the past few years, we have experienced staffing shortages, as has the rest of the health care industry. To retain our health care professionals and attract additional candidates, we’re listening to feedback from our care teams and focusing on preserving their passion for patient care,” said Jim O’Loughlin, CEO at Aiken Regional.

Qualified nurses can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $20,000.

The following is a schedule of 2022 job fairs at Aiken Regional:

Environmental services: Every second Tuesday, 1-3:30 p.m., except December, when the job fair will take place on the first Tuesday of the month.

Nursing: Every third Tuesday, 1-3:30 p.m., except December, when the job fair will take place on the second Tuesday of the month.

Walk-in Wednesdays: Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon except December when only the first two Wednesdays of the month ae planned for hiring fairs.

For additional job fair dates, follow Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Facebook.

Job fairs are held in the main lobby of the hospital, unless otherwise noted. Interested candidates can register in advance online or just walk-in. For more information, visit aikenregional.com/careers or call 803-641-5630.

Candidates are required to properly wear a medical-grade face mask while in the facility, regardless of COVID-19 vaccine status. Hand hygiene and social distancing is encouraged when possible. If you are not feeling well, remain at home and apply to positions online, call to speak with a human resources representative or plan to attend another job fair when you’re feeling better.

