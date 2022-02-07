Aiken County’s top spellers to face off in bee

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many rounds of spelling bee competition at both the school and group levels have produced 12 talented spellers who will contend for the title of Aiken County’s Scripps Spelling Bee champion.

The county bee will be held Feb. at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Aiken beginning at 7 p.m.

“The county spelling bee is always a great event and we are looking forward to an outstanding competition to determine the top speller in Aiken County,” stated Christin Sosa-Gaston, who directs the spelling bee for Aiken County Public Schools. “Our county bee contestants have shown they have what it takes to emerge as the county champion so we anticipate having a terrific competition.”

Participants in this year’s countywide bee represent students from fifth grade to eighth grade. Each student advanced to the county bee after winning first place or finishing in second place in six group competitions around the county.

This year’s spelling bee participants include:

Kaitlyn Grace Toole (Byrd Elementary School)

Elliana Smith (Schofield Middle School)

Ayla Holmes (Paul Knox Middle School)

Jackson Beach (North Augusta Middle School)

Selicia Logan (Gloverville Elementary School)

Tyler Deyton (Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School)

Wright Fowler (Aiken Intermediate School)

Connor McKinney (Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School)

Steven McVey (Jackson STEM Middle Magnet School)

Kaydee Croom (New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School)

Alexis Lynn Green (Millbrook Elementary School)

Aidan Mikale Bravo (Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School)

These alternates will participate on stage in the absence of a competitor:

Dexter Wendt (Aiken Elementary School)

Ansley Muns (Mossy Creek Elementary School)

Corbin Banks (Jefferson Elementary School)

Khadiza Binte Hossain (North Aiken Elementary School)

Ginny Fowler (Chukker Creek Elementary School)

Lansley Nicole Witter (East Aiken School of the Arts)

This winner of Monday night’s spelling bee will compete in the Regional Spelling Bee hosted by the Carolina Panthers that will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on March 12. The winner of the Regional Bee will advance to the National Finals later this year.

