Affidavit: S.C. man accused of scamming another man out of $1 million

Clyde Murchison
Clyde Murchison(Source: Anderson Police Department Detention Center)
By ANISA SNIPES
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/WMBF) - An Upstate man is being accused of scamming another man out of a million dollars, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit said 71-year-old Clyde Anthony Murchison III and the victim, a retired military pilot and a retired commercial pilot, were both members of a local shag dance club in Greenville called the Brass Monkey.

The victim said he and Murchison would spend a lot of time talking while at the club. We’re told Murchison told the victim he was a retired Navy pilot who had also worked for the CIA.

One night at the club, Murchison told the victim he knew of a way to make a large amount of money if the victim was interested in investing, according to the affidavit. The plan was to order Morgan Silver Dollars from the Federal Reserve Bank. The victim agreed.

The victim said he withdrew $1,075,000 of his own money and met at a Cracker Barrel in Powdersville to give Murchison the money.

The silver never showed up in the victim’s account and they became suspicious and called the Greenville Police Department.

The police department contacted the United States Secret Service (USSS) Greenville office to assist in the investigation.

