Advertisement

64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.

Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.

About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from on Thursday, February 3rd, at approximately 11:00 a.m...
Authorities cancel missing-person alert for Augusta woman
4 dead, 2 injured after extreme high-speed chase, fiery crash on I-75 in Monroe Co.
The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to...
PHOTO: Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Dirt bike rider killed as S.C. sees record year for motorcycle deaths
A News 12 crew arrived to Dunbarton Drive on Saturday to find a home severely damaged by flames.
Flames engulf North Augusta home

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
Pianist brings talent to Augusta
Pianist brings talents to Augusta
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Heart Health Month
Reflecting on Heart Health Month
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris