SRP Park hosts job fair for the next GreenJacket’s season

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Job seekers came resume-ready looking to fill positions to work during this year’s Augusta GreenJackets baseball season. SRP Park held a job fair to hire seasonal game day staff, while applicants hoped to hit their interview out of the park.

Hundreds of jobseekers attended the event. General Manager Brandon Greene says they’re looking to fill over a hundred positions for various roles.

“We’re looking to hire seasonal staff for our baseball seasons coming up about 10 weeks from now,” he said. “We’re getting people from cashiers, to ushers, to people on the ground crew: all the positions that we hire. We are trying to fill some today for our first job fair. We’ll probably have more in the future as well.”

Those who attended the job fair say being part of the game day staff is something they’d love to join in on.

”I saw it as a good opportunity since it’s a seasonal job and I play sports,” said Rory Watts, one applicant. “I think it’ll just be a good opportunity to come out here. It’ll be nice to come out, and be able to watch baseball, and be around a bunch of people. It’s a nice environment to be around.”

And there’s still a chance to apply if you’re looking to work at the home of the GreenJackets. Greene says he plans to host more job fairs soon.

“Keep an eye out on social media and our website for more of these. We plan on doing more of these throughout the summer,” said Greene.

Their offices are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. We’re told if you can’t make a job fair, feel free to stop by and fill out an application

To qualify, candidates must be at least 16 and have a great work ethic.

