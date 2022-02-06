Daily Forecast | WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw skies clear early this morning with lows much cooler in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies were experienced across the CSRA this afternoon with highs in the near 50.

Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a light breeze out of the northeast between 5-10 MPH. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s by Sunday morning across the CSRA. Highs will remain chilly Sunday afternoon in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will start off mostly sunny with increasing cloud cover as head through the afternoon. There will be the opportunity for scattered showers starting tomorrow evening, but most of the day should remain dry.

Staying cloudy with the chance for scattered showers continuing on Monday and chilly highs in the mid to upper 40s/low 50s. We look drier by Tuesday with cool afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lots of sunshine is expected past Tuesday with high temperatures becoming much more seasonal by Wednesday in the low 60s.

