Daily Forecast | WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds have been building this afternoon with overcast skies across the entire CSRA expected prior to sunset. High pressure located to our north has been circulating cool northeasterly winds into the area keeping temperatures well below average this afternoon in the 40s and low 50s.

Another cold night in store for the CSRA with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s by daybreak Monday. Scattered showers are also expected. (WRDW)

Low temperatures this evening will dip down into the upper 30s/low 40s with wind chills in the 30s as a light and steady northerly breeze sticks around overnight.

Wind chills in the low 30s will be possible by daybreak tomorrow thanks to light and steady northeast surface winds. Be sure to bundle up! (WRDW)

Rain showers will move in tonight after sunset as low pressure passes to our east with scattered showers continuing through Monday afternoon. With winds out of the north between 5-10 mph, that will be a very chilly rain with highs only reaching into the middle and upper 40s Monday.

Dry conditions and a gradual warming trend can be expected Tuesday through Saturday. After a cooler than average day with highs in the upper 50s Tuesday, high temperatures will be slightly above average Wednesday through Saturday with highs each day in the lower to middle 60s and lows in the middle 30s. As of now, the work week looks nice and dry after Monday with mostly sunny skies each day.

