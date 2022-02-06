Advertisement

Daily Forecast | WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Clouds increase Sunday with showers moving in Sunday night into Monday
Meteorologist Chris Still has details on showers on the way to the CSRA Sunday night into Monday.
By Chris Still
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will increase Sunday as low pressure forms off the Georgia coast. High pressure located to our north will circulate cool northeasterly winds into the area keeping temperatures well below average Sunday and Monday, then a nice warm up moves in for mid to late week.

Rain showers move in after midnight tonight as low pressure passes to our east with scattered showers expected throughout the day Monday. With winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph, that will be a very chilly rain with highs only reaching into the middle 40s Monday.

Dry conditions and a gradual warm up can be expected Tuesday through Saturday. After a cooler than average day with highs in the upper 50s Tuesday, temperatures will be slightly above average Wednesday through Saturday with highs each day in the lower to middle 60s and lows in the middle 30s.

