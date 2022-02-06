Community walks to remember Augusta shooting victim

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, just a week after Kevin Coatney’s death, his friends, family, and community members hosted a “love walk” to honor his memory.

They repeated “”Bikes up, guns down”, Coatney’s motto as they walked.

Back in May, he told News 12 that same motto when he was still alive.

“Bikes up guns down, we’re not a gang. We’re coming together as a brother--sisterhood,” said Coatney in an interview from May 27, 2021.

He was known for his love of dirt bikes, and his mom said he used it as an escape, and to encourage kids to stay out of trouble.

“Maybe a couple of years ago, he wanted to start the motto, “bikes up, guns down”, because he said for him, riding a bike was a relief from anything he may have been going through,” said Artia Jones, Coatney’s mom.

In that same May 27 interview, he told News 12 the same thing.

“Its like a getaway for me. Like when I get on a bike, nothing else matters,” said Coatney, in a previous interview.

Coatney was also known for his clothing brand “Kelli K.” It was supported by many and his brother hopes to keep it going.

“I’ve just gotta keep everything flowing like he wanted it, keep everything going like he wanted it. Reach his goals like he wanted it,” said Isaiah Coatney. “I’m going to miss everything, but I’m going to make sure his legacy keeps going.”

It isn’t just his clothes and his motto he will be remembered for.

“He showed the love to everybody, made sure everybody was good, looked out for everybody,” said Coatney. “My brother was just a kind person and a loevely person, sweet person.”

Now the community showed their support for him, in return for everything he did.

“My baby was loved, so I’m smiling today even though I’m hurting, I’m hurting, I’m smiling. So many kids so many people that he ran across, loved Kevin,” said Jones.

She said she is hurting for everyone who has lost someone to gun violence, but is hopeful for justice.

