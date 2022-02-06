Advertisement

Burn Foundation of America hosts fundraiser for pediatric burn patients

By Celeste Springer and Sloane O'Cone
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burn Foundation of America put on a fundraiser Saturday benefiting pediatric burn patients.

It featured princesses, princes, superheroes, and much more. The event was story time brought to life.

“Just the kids their excitement. You watch their faces as the characters go across the stage, they’re just so believing that these are the real characters,” said Linda McKnight, President and CEO of the Burn Foundation of America.

Princesses, Toy Story characters, Curious George, superheroes, and other familiar faces all shared loving embraces.

“These kids are here to support our kids, and it’s a great way to give back to the burn center,” said Sherry V., the Patient Services Coordinator at Doctor’s Hospital’s JMS Burn Center.

The Joseph M. Still Burn Center is the largest burn center in the United States, and it’s right here in the CSRA. 30 percent of the patients they see every year are pediatric.

“They’re just the sweetest little things,” said McKnight. “All the money raised throughout the event, throughout our community sponsors, goes directly to support services for pediatric burn patients.”

This years event raised close to $100,000-to help children locally and across the region.

“Imagine like little 2-year-old being burned. We had one that lost her entire family in a house fire, and her uncle from Mississippi is her guardian, and he’s only 21,” said McKnight. “This is year long support,” she added.

Burn injuries are painful. The healing process is slow, long and expensive. But JMS works to make sure there’s a happy ending for these kids.

“It’s very humbling to see a patient come in, a family come in so upset, and be able to watch them through their journey and walk out the door. That’s why we do what we do and what we do it for.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from on Thursday, February 3rd, at approximately 11:00 a.m...
Augusta woman originally considered to be endangered has been located
This was the scene after a fatal motorcycle crash at Wrightsboro and Belair roads on Feb. 3,...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash
A News 12 crew arrived to Dunbarton Drive on Saturday to find a home severely damaged by flames.
Flames engulf North Augusta home
Cameron Duncan
New details emerge on deputies’ shooting of Aiken County suspect
Odie Donald II
‘Nobody saw this coming’ | Commissioners shocked after city administrator’s next move

Latest News

Job seekers came resume-ready hoping to nab a job for the GreenJacket's next season.
SRP Park hosts job fair for the next GreenJacket’s season
This story will be updated.
Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says
Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from on Thursday, February 3rd, at approximately 11:00 a.m...
Augusta woman originally considered to be endangered has been located
A News 12 crew arrived to Dunbarton Drive on Saturday to find a home severely damaged by flames.
Flames engulf North Augusta home