Burn Foundation of America hosts fundraiser for pediatric burn patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burn Foundation of America put on a fundraiser Saturday benefiting pediatric burn patients.

It featured princesses, princes, superheroes, and much more. The event was story time brought to life.

“Just the kids their excitement. You watch their faces as the characters go across the stage, they’re just so believing that these are the real characters,” said Linda McKnight, President and CEO of the Burn Foundation of America.

Princesses, Toy Story characters, Curious George, superheroes, and other familiar faces all shared loving embraces.

“These kids are here to support our kids, and it’s a great way to give back to the burn center,” said Sherry V., the Patient Services Coordinator at Doctor’s Hospital’s JMS Burn Center.

The Joseph M. Still Burn Center is the largest burn center in the United States, and it’s right here in the CSRA. 30 percent of the patients they see every year are pediatric.

“They’re just the sweetest little things,” said McKnight. “All the money raised throughout the event, throughout our community sponsors, goes directly to support services for pediatric burn patients.”

This years event raised close to $100,000-to help children locally and across the region.

“Imagine like little 2-year-old being burned. We had one that lost her entire family in a house fire, and her uncle from Mississippi is her guardian, and he’s only 21,” said McKnight. “This is year long support,” she added.

Burn injuries are painful. The healing process is slow, long and expensive. But JMS works to make sure there’s a happy ending for these kids.

“It’s very humbling to see a patient come in, a family come in so upset, and be able to watch them through their journey and walk out the door. That’s why we do what we do and what we do it for.”

