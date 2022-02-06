4 dead, 2 injured after extreme high-speed chase, fiery crash on I-75 in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Four people are dead after a high-speed chase overnight in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy clocked a black Dodge Charger Scat Pack going 102 miles per hour on I-75 North at mile marker 189 Sunday around 12:15 a.m. Before the deputy could stop the vehicle, the driver increased speed to 137 miles per hour. The driver refused to stop, increasing in speed to over 169 miles per hour.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle but say about five minutes later, a citizen saw a man on the 198 exit ramp, as well as a Dodge Charger on fire in the wood line.

Deputies from Monroe and Butts counties responded and attempted to remove the passengers and extinguish the fire. The sheriff’s office says the deputies were able to remove two occupants before they were no longer able to see due to the heavy smoke and flames.

Two males were transported to Navicent Health in Macon by EMS. Four other males were pronounced deceased at the scene. Three guns were located at the scene as well as 17 credit cards, according to MCSO.

This incident remains under investigation.

