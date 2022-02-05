RCSO searching for missing, possibly endangered woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 39-year-old Augusta woman who is considered to be endangered.

Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from Thursday around 11 a.m., and later did not show up for work. Her car was found outside her home on Windsong Circle.

Sepulveda is 4′11″, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Sepulveda or her whereabouts is urged to call any on duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1427 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.