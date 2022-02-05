Advertisement

RCSO searching for missing, possibly endangered woman

Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from on Thursday, February 3rd, at approximately 11:00 a.m...
Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from on Thursday, February 3rd, at approximately 11:00 a.m...(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 39-year-old Augusta woman who is considered to be endangered.

Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from Thursday around 11 a.m., and later did not show up for work. Her car was found outside her home on Windsong Circle.

Sepulveda is 4′11″, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Sepulveda or her whereabouts is urged to call any on duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1427 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Duncan
New details emerge on deputies’ shooting of Aiken County suspect
This was the scene after a fatal motorcycle crash at Wrightsboro and Belair roads on Feb. 3,...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash
Beverly and Richard Miller
I-TEAM: Wife loses late husband’s truck seized in crime case
Jenkins-White Elementary School
3 Augusta schools go on lockdown after report of shooting nearby
Augusta crime
48-year-old woman killed at her Augusta home

Latest News

A News 12 crew arrived to Dunbarton Drive on Saturday to find a home severely damaged by flames.
Flames engulf North Augusta home
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Saluda Jasmine & Jason
As the hands pumped, hearts healed in the memory of two Saluda students
saluda blood drive
Blood drive in memory of Saluda students