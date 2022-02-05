Advertisement

Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says

This story will be updated.
This story will be updated.(WIS)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A single-engine plane has crashed in Lexington County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to depart from a field near Gilbert, SC when it crashed around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Two people were on board, according to the FAA.

The FAA and National Transportation Board say they will continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Cameron Duncan
New details emerge on deputies’ shooting of Aiken County suspect
This was the scene after a fatal motorcycle crash at Wrightsboro and Belair roads on Feb. 3,...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash
Beverly and Richard Miller
I-TEAM: Wife loses late husband’s truck seized in crime case
Shannon Mikel
Garbage worker accused of dumping illegally instead of at landfill
From left: Andre Dickens and Odie Donald II
Augusta city administrator to be Atlanta mayor’s chief of staff

Latest News

Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from on Thursday, February 3rd, at approximately 11:00 a.m...
Augusta woman originally considered to be endangered has been located
A News 12 crew arrived to Dunbarton Drive on Saturday to find a home severely damaged by flames.
Flames engulf North Augusta home
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Saluda Jasmine & Jason
As the hands pumped, hearts healed in the memory of two Saluda students