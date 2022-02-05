Advertisement

As the hands pumped, hearts healed in the memory of two Saluda students

By Laura Warren
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Saluda high school seniors lost their lives in a car crash just before Christmas.

Friends say Jasmine and Jason were always giving back, and both were avid blood donors. On Friday, their school and community showed up in a big way, to honor their lives, with a blood drive in their memory.

“It makes my heart feel really really good,” said Perla Flores, student donor, a friend of victims.

Friends, lined up to donate, knowing Jasmine and Jason would be so proud of the legacy they left behind.

“Could make anyone laugh. Always smiling, saw the best in everything and everyone,” said another student.

Kayla Corley, recruitment specialist at Shepeard Community Blood Center said: “They were avid blood donors, and they actually earned their red cords for graduation.”

They earned those cords by donating blood at least three times this past year, helping save eighteen lives, in a year.

The help was certainly needed.

“We are in a nationwide blood shortage, which is very scary,” said Corley.

So on Friday, the community put action, behind their pain.

“As a principal, that’s the toughest phone call you’ll ever get,” said Robert Etheredge, Saluda High School principal.

Knowing this is the way Jasmine and Jason would have wanted to be remembered.

“Anything, we can do to honor them, we will,” he said.

To find a drive near you, visit https://www.shepeardblood.org/

