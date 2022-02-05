Advertisement

Flames engulf North Augusta home

A News 12 crew arrived to Dunbarton Drive on Saturday to find a home severely damaged by flames.
By Celeste Springer
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire overtook a home in North Augusta Saturday.

A News 12 crew arrived to a cleared scene around 1 p.m. after reports of a fire at the 800 block of Dunbarton Drive. The home appears to be extremely damaged by the flames.

We have reached out to North Augusta Public Safety on if there were any injuries, and if they have a suspected cause of the fire. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

