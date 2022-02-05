Experts say receiving a COVID booster shot can reduce hospitalization risk

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the height of the omicron surge, we are going deeper to see how COVID is impacting the vaccinated population.

University Hospital has 126 COVID patients currently admitted. Of the 126 patients battling COVID, only three have received a booster shot. Of those three, one is in the ICU, and one is on a ventilator.

Of the 120 COVID patients at Augusta University Hospital, three are boosted. Of those three, two are in the ICU, and one is on a ventilator.

We spoke to leaders at University Hospital to break it all down.

The chief medical officer at University Health says booster shots are very effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization.

“It seems very clear that the vaccines are helping to keep people from getting you to know as sick or as critical, with COVID, but particularly the boosters are making a huge impact,” said Barry Jenkins, chief medical officer at University Hospital.

Even then, Jenkins says many patients with symptoms are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

“They’re having the typical cold type symptoms, a lot of upper respiratory type things rather than the lung symptoms of COVID,” he said.

The hospital is admitting more vaccinated patients than they did during the delta variant, and time is a key factor.

“We may be getting to the point that there’s a little bit more protection in general because of the combination of vaccines and infections,” said Jenkins.

