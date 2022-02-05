Advertisement

Experts say receiving a COVID booster shot can reduce hospitalization risk

By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the height of the omicron surge, we are going deeper to see how COVID is impacting the vaccinated population.

University Hospital has 126 COVID patients currently admitted. Of the 126 patients battling COVID, only three have received a booster shot. Of those three, one is in the ICU, and one is on a ventilator.

Of the 120 COVID patients at Augusta University Hospital, three are boosted. Of those three, two are in the ICU, and one is on a ventilator.

We spoke to leaders at University Hospital to break it all down.

The chief medical officer at University Health says booster shots are very effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization.

MORE | Pfizer vaccine for kids under five could soon be available: Expert shares concerns

“It seems very clear that the vaccines are helping to keep people from getting you to know as sick or as critical, with COVID, but particularly the boosters are making a huge impact,” said Barry Jenkins, chief medical officer at University Hospital.

Even then, Jenkins says many patients with symptoms are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

“They’re having the typical cold type symptoms, a lot of upper respiratory type things rather than the lung symptoms of COVID,” he said.

The hospital is admitting more vaccinated patients than they did during the delta variant, and time is a key factor.

“We may be getting to the point that there’s a little bit more protection in general because of the combination of vaccines and infections,” said Jenkins.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
48-year-old woman killed at her Augusta home
Jenkins-White Elementary School
3 Augusta schools go on lockdown after report of shooting nearby
Cameron Duncan
New details emerge on deputies’ shooting of Aiken County suspect
This was the scene after a fatal motorcycle crash at Wrightsboro and Belair roads on Feb. 3,...
Crash kills motorcycle rider at Wrightsboro, Belair roads
From left: Brandon Keathley, Richard Roundtree and Nick Nunes
Suit blames sheriff, deputies for teenager’s death

Latest News

Saluda Jasmine & Jason
As the hands pumped, hearts healed in the memory of two Saluda students
saluda blood drive
Blood drive in memory of Saluda students
Booster shot can reduce hospitalization risk
Booster shot can reduce hospitalization risk
Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day, but riders and officials say change is needed.
Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day, but riders and officials say change is needed