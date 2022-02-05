Advertisement

Daily forecast | From News 12 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Dry skies and chilly temperatures return for the weekend.
By Chris Still
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cold front that delivered the rain to the Central Savannah River Area Friday has cleared leaving plenty of chilly temperatures in its wake.

The weekend will be much cooler behind the cold front. Skies will continue to clear where they have not already with temperatures starting off in the middle 30s and only rising into the lower to middle 50s for the afternoon. Winds will generally be out of the north between 6 to 11 mph with gusts near 15 at times, so there will be a chill in the air today for sure.

Expect clear, cold and frosty conditions Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows dipping into the middle to upper 20s. Winds will be light from the northeast at 5 mph or less.

Clouds will increase a bit as the day moves along Sunday with showers building into the area Sunday night. Highs will be in the lower 50s with lows Sunday night in the lower 40s.

The first work week of February gets off to a cold and rainy start Monday with a 60 percent chance of rain and temperatures holding steady in the 40s all day. Winds will be northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Dry weather and a gradual warm up can be expected Tuesday through Friday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s Tuesday, climbing into the lower to middle 60s by Thursday with overnight lows in the lower to middle 30s. Another cold front, which currently is not expected to bring rain, arrives Friday, bringing another shot of chilly air Friday into next weekend.

