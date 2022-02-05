Advertisement

Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day, but riders and officials say change is needed

By Clare Allen
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is Transit Equity Day, marking the birthday of civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who would’ve turned 109 this year.

Since the 70s, Augusta transit’s gone from 29 routes down to nine.

We took a look at the history of our bus system and spoke to riders who depend on it.

Augusta leaders say public transportation is a civil right everyone should have access to use.

“The majority of our riders are low income, majority of our riders are African Americans, black, but transit is for everyone,” said Dr. Oliver Page, deputy director of Augusta Transit.

MORE | ‘A Woman Called Truth’: Augusta Jr. Players honor activist

Riders like Gaylen Tootle, who is blind and depends on a wheelchair, say it needs to be better.

“It’s totally inaccessible,” said Tootle. “If you would ride around the city you would see a lot of the bus stops are inaccessible.”

Sixty years ago, Tootle wouldn’t have even been allowed to sit where he wanted on this bus. The hard work of civil rights activists like Rosa Parks created a change, something he believes can still happen if leaders work together.

“Our commissioners need to be more engaged cause we can’t put it all on the transit folks. Our commissioners are the ones that fund it,” he said.

Augusta Transit’s deputy director acknowledges the need for change.

On top of Transit Equity Day, there are plenty of other ways the River Region is honoring Black History Month. We’ve made a full list of events.

MORE | How to celebrate Black History Month across the CSRA

“Advocate for the fact transit brings benefits, transit brings accessibility, and everyone has the right to have clean, accessible, safe, and affordable transit,” Page said.

He says they have applied for funding grants, and change can happen within the next few years.

It’s a modern-day civil rights battle. Although change doesn’t happen overnight, people who depend on this service are confident if their voices are heard, action will follow.

Tootle said: “Equal access is critical.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
48-year-old woman killed at her Augusta home
Jenkins-White Elementary School
3 Augusta schools go on lockdown after report of shooting nearby
This was the scene after a fatal motorcycle crash at Wrightsboro and Belair roads on Feb. 3,...
Crash kills motorcycle rider at Wrightsboro, Belair roads
Cameron Duncan
New details emerge on deputies’ shooting of Aiken County suspect
From left: Brandon Keathley, Richard Roundtree and Nick Nunes
Suit blames sheriff, deputies for teenager’s death

Latest News

99th birthday cards
World War II veteran celebrates 99th birthday with cards from around the world
Dumping Ground Turned Into Disc Golf Course
From Dumping Ground To Disc Golf Course
Birthday wishes for local World War II veteran
Birthday wishes for local World War II veteran
Making changes to Augusta Transit
Making changes to Augusta Transit