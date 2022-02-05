Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day, but riders and officials say change is needed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is Transit Equity Day, marking the birthday of civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who would’ve turned 109 this year.

Since the 70s, Augusta transit’s gone from 29 routes down to nine.

We took a look at the history of our bus system and spoke to riders who depend on it.

Augusta leaders say public transportation is a civil right everyone should have access to use.

“The majority of our riders are low income, majority of our riders are African Americans, black, but transit is for everyone,” said Dr. Oliver Page, deputy director of Augusta Transit.

Riders like Gaylen Tootle, who is blind and depends on a wheelchair, say it needs to be better.

“It’s totally inaccessible,” said Tootle. “If you would ride around the city you would see a lot of the bus stops are inaccessible.”

Sixty years ago, Tootle wouldn’t have even been allowed to sit where he wanted on this bus. The hard work of civil rights activists like Rosa Parks created a change, something he believes can still happen if leaders work together.

“Our commissioners need to be more engaged cause we can’t put it all on the transit folks. Our commissioners are the ones that fund it,” he said.

Augusta Transit’s deputy director acknowledges the need for change.

“Advocate for the fact transit brings benefits, transit brings accessibility, and everyone has the right to have clean, accessible, safe, and affordable transit,” Page said.

He says they have applied for funding grants, and change can happen within the next few years.

It’s a modern-day civil rights battle. Although change doesn’t happen overnight, people who depend on this service are confident if their voices are heard, action will follow.

Tootle said: “Equal access is critical.”

