‘A Woman Called Truth’: Augusta Jr. Players honor historic activist

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Jr. Players are putting their talents together to honor civil and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth.

The production of “A Woman Called Truth” is the group’s way of honoring Truth’s historical figure during Black History Month. Leading up to the show, they gathered in costume on a plantation for a photoshoot.

We spoke with some of the group members to ask what this experience means to them.

“This is like, hallowed ground, and this is where the events of the show would play out,” Ian Mahoney, who plays Dumont in the production, said. “It’s a story that, like you always hear about Harriett Tubman, but there should be more stories like Sojourner Truth out there.”

“It really puts me in the time, just showing up here and seeing everyone it was like we weren’t just acting or we weren’t just getting ready for the show, it was like we were in the show,” Chayah Worth plays Chip, the lawyer. “I knew the troubles and the discrimination and all the social injustices that we’re going on but, Sojourner’s story’s something that’s just so unique.”

Chyra plays Sojourner Truth in the production.

“It is set back in the 1700s, so we’re all dressed up very old-time,” she said. “Sojourner Truth.. she was tenacious and she was courageous, and she fought so hard for not only African American rights, but women’s rights also, and not a lot of people know that.”

“It causes me to think on it more and not just go out through every day and think this is how it is, it’s how it came to be, and what happened that led us here,” Mahoney said.

“It changes you after you hear about it. It’s something that I think everybody needs to go see because it’s something that’s very important to everything that’s going on today,” Chyra said.

If you want to take in their whole performance, you can get tickets for the show at the Kroc Center Chapel Theater on Broad Street.

The show will be on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and again on February 20 at 3 p.m.

