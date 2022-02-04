Advertisement

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Saluda County

By Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A skunk tested positive for rabies after being found near Barr Woods Road and Highway 378 in Saluda, state health officials reported Friday.

No people are known to have been exposed, but one dog was exposed and will be quarantined.

The skunk was submitted to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control for testing on Wednesday and was confirmed to have rabies on Thursday.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC rabies program team leader. 

If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, McCollister said.

If you believe you or someone you know has been exposed to this or another suspect animal, call 803-642-1637 during normal business hours or 888-847-0902 (Option 2) after hours and on holidays.

An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal.

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies.

