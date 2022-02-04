Advertisement

Schools release COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties

Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken, Richmond County and Columbia County school systems have released their weekly statistics on COVID-19 cases for last week. Here’s a look at the numbers for the school week ending Feb. 42022:

Richmond County

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Deer Chase, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Diamond Lakes, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Garrett, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Gracewood, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Hains, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jamestown, 2 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 7 quarantined employees
  • Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • McBean, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Meadowbrook, 1 positive student, 33 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sue Reynolds, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Warren Road, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employee
  • Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees,1 quarantined employee

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair K-8, 2 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
  • C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Freedom Park, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Hephzibah, 5 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
  • Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Langford, 2 positive students, 33 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Murphey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Pine Hill, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tutt, 3 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Academy of Richmond County, 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • A.R. Johnson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Butler, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Davidson, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • T.W. Josey, 1 positive student, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • RCTCM, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Westside, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place, 6 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Blue Ridge, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Brookwood, 4 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Cedar Ridge, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Euchee Creek, 5 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Evans, 8 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 5 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lewiston, 2 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Martinez, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Harlem, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Parkway, 11 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • River Ridge, 8 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Riverside, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • South Columbia, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stevens Creek, 7 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Westmont, 2 positive students, 2 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 3 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 7 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 10 positive students, 3 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 8 positive students, 4 positive employees
  • Riverside, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stallings Island, 2 positive students, 1 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans, 11 positive students, 3 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 9 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 23 positive students, 3 positive employees
  • Harlem, 12 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 22 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Col. Co. Alternative, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Columbia Virtual Academy, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

  • 7 positive employees

