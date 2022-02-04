Schools release COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken, Richmond County and Columbia County school systems have released their weekly statistics on COVID-19 cases for last week. Here’s a look at the numbers for the school week ending Feb. 42022:

Richmond County

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Deer Chase, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Diamond Lakes, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Garrett, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Gracewood, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Hains, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jamestown, 2 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 7 quarantined employees

Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

McBean, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Meadowbrook, 1 positive student, 33 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Warren Road, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employee

Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees,1 quarantined employee

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair K-8, 2 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Freedom Park, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Hephzibah, 5 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Langford, 2 positive students, 33 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Murphey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Pine Hill, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tutt, 3 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

A.R. Johnson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Butler, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Davidson, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey, 1 positive student, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Westside, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 6 positive students, 1 positive employees

Blue Ridge, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Brookwood, 4 positive students, 1 positive employees

Cedar Ridge, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees

Euchee Creek, 5 positive students, 1 positive employees

Evans, 8 positive students, 1 positive employees

Greenbrier, 5 positive students, 1 positive employees

Grovetown, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lewiston, 2 positive students, 1 positive employees

Martinez, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Harlem, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

Parkway, 11 positive students, 2 positive employees

River Ridge, 8 positive students, 2 positive employees

Riverside, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees

South Columbia, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 7 positive students, 1 positive employees

Westmont, 2 positive students, 2 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 3 positive students, 2 positive employees

Greenbrier, 7 positive students, 1 positive employees

Grovetown, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 10 positive students, 3 positive employees

Lakeside, 8 positive students, 4 positive employees

Riverside, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stallings Island, 2 positive students, 1 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 11 positive students, 3 positive employees

Greenbrier, 9 positive students, 1 positive employees

Grovetown, 23 positive students, 3 positive employees

Harlem, 12 positive students, 2 positive employees

Lakeside, 22 positive students, 1 positive employees

Col. Co. Alternative, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Columbia Virtual Academy, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

7 positive employees

