Schools release COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken, Richmond County and Columbia County school systems have released their weekly statistics on COVID-19 cases for last week. Here’s a look at the numbers for the school week ending Feb. 42022:
Richmond County
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Deer Chase, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Diamond Lakes, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Garrett, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Gracewood, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Hains, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jamestown, 2 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 7 quarantined employees
- Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- McBean, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Meadowbrook, 1 positive student, 33 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sue Reynolds, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Warren Road, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employee
- Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees,1 quarantined employee
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair K-8, 2 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
- C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Freedom Park, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Hephzibah, 5 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
- Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Langford, 2 positive students, 33 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Murphey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Pine Hill, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tutt, 3 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County, 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- A.R. Johnson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Butler, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Davidson, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- T.W. Josey, 1 positive student, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- RCTCM, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Westside, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Columbia County
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place, 6 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Blue Ridge, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Brookwood, 4 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Cedar Ridge, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Euchee Creek, 5 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Evans, 8 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 5 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Grovetown, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lewiston, 2 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Martinez, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Harlem, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Parkway, 11 positive students, 2 positive employees
- River Ridge, 8 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Riverside, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
- South Columbia, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stevens Creek, 7 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Westmont, 2 positive students, 2 positive employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 3 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 7 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Grovetown, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 10 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Lakeside, 8 positive students, 4 positive employees
- Riverside, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stallings Island, 2 positive students, 1 positive employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans, 11 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 9 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Grovetown, 23 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Harlem, 12 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Lakeside, 22 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Col. Co. Alternative, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Columbia Virtual Academy, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 7 positive employees
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.