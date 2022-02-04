Richmond County Marshal’s Office gets state training grant
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Marshal’s Office will be among dozens of agencies getting a share of $5.6 million being awarded through the sate’s Law Enforcement Training Grant Program.
During the 2021 legislative session, Gov. Brian Kemp recommended and lawmakers approved continued support of a law enforcement training grant program through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for state and local law enforcement agencies.
The program was designed to grant funds on a competitive basis to support scenario-based, hands-on training in use of force or de-escalation.
“We are committed to providing our brave law enforcement officers the specialized training and resources they need to keep Georgians safe,” Kemp said Friday in a statement.
The Richmond County Marshal’s Office will get $68,710.
Other recipients of local interest include:
- Georgia Department of Corrections, $204,538
- Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, $126,459
- Georgia Department of Natural Resources - Law Enforcement Division, $80,617
- Georgia Department of Public Safety, $600,000
- Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, $647,208
- Georgia Public Safety Training Center, $1.03 million
