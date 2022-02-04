Pfizer vaccine for kids under 5 could soon be available: Expert shares concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - About 18 million kids in the US under the age of five, could soon get vaccinated for COVID.

Pfizer announced its vaccine could be available by the end of February. We’re hearing from local doctors who say they have concerns.

For almost every age group, the vaccine has held up protecting adults and children from becoming deathly ill of COVID.

“Not grave concern just right off the bat because vaccines have been proven to be safe,” said Berry Jenkins, chief medical officer at University Hospital.

Not a major concern, but still a sea of questions remain about the potential vaccine for kids between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old.

“There are still some questions in terms of the right age, the right dose,” he said.

They’re looking at a vaccine that’s one-third the dose of an adult vaccine.

“There have been some differences in the immune response in the subgroup of those age categories, so there’s still some more information we need before primetime in those age groups,” said Jenkins.

In terms of pediatric cases, the ones who are getting hit the hardest are kids under a year to five years old, according to AU Health. Doctors say it’s data like that which is causing companies like Pfizer to push out a vaccine for this youngest age group.

University Hospital says around one-fourth of COVID infections in January were pediatric patients. That’s more than they’ve ever seen. In other age groups, they’ve seen about one-third or half get the vaccine.

Though the younger age group is seeing an increase in cases, Jenkins says that those are typically less severe than adults and thinks that number will decrease.

“In fact, I would anticipate fewer parents would vaccinate their kids, particularly until we have that long-term data on that and have some answers to these significant questions on dosing,” he said.

