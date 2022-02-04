One dead in three-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after three-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County.

The accident happened on SC 33 near Till Road, around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2018 Ford SUV and a 2018 Mercedes were both traveling on SC 33. Troopers say both vehicles collided with the 2017 Nissan Sedan near Till Road.

The drivers of all vehicles were taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

The passenger in the Nissan is deceased. We are reaching out to the Orangeburg County Coroner for the identity of the crash victim.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash with assistance from the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

