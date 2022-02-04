‘Nobody saw this coming’ | Commissioners shocked after city administrator’s next move

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tensions are high between Augusta’s outgoing city administrator and commissioners.

Breaking news on Friday announced Odie Donald’s been named chief of staff for new Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. Just a few days after he announced his resignation toward the end of February.

It’s clear, commissioners were left in the dark about his next move.

District eight commissioner Brandon Garrett responded directly to Odie’s announcement on Twitter saying: “Hope that’s a good move for you. Been quite a short 15 months here, especially with a 3-year contract.”

On Thursday, we heard from commissioners, trying to get Donald to stay longer. But now, we know his first day is already set in Atlanta.

In Donald’s contract, he was required to give 45 days’ notice. Now, some say it’s better to let him go.

“Nobody saw this coming, so something doesn’t add up,” said Catherine Smith-McKnight, commissioner, district three.

John Clarke, commissioner, district 10 said: “The speed in which it was done was unexpected, but his eventual departure was not unexpected.”

He’s headed to his hometown of Atlanta to serve as the mayor’s chief of staff. His start date is Feb. 28. A move that has commissioners stunned.

“It was a big blow, but that’s the way life is,” said Dennis Williams, commissioner, district two.

McKnight said: “I just don’t understand what happened.” “It seems to me like maybe he’s in a hurry to get back to Atlanta. I say let him go.”

They learned after this tweet.

“Since taking office, my team and I have pushed the city into overdrive,” Andre Dickens said in announcing the appointment of Donald, an Atlanta native. “As we continue our philosophy of working around the clock to move Atlanta forward, Odie is the right person with super-charged experience to help us meet our ambitious goals.”

Donald expressed excitement about the move, as quoted in a news release from Dickens.

“Mayor Dickens has one of the most ambitious agendas of any mayor in the country,” he was quoted as saying. “To return to my hometown to join the team that will bring that agenda to fruition is a full-circle moment for me, and I am excited to get going.”

Donald’s three-year contract with Augusta required him to give 45 days’ notice of resignation or forfeit severance pay.

Even though he violated his contract, commissioners say a couple of weeks, might not be worth the fight.

Clarke said: “What are you gonna do, are you gonna file a lawsuit against him? Are you gonna say ‘no, no, you can’t go?’ What are you going to do? There is no penalty.”

Commissioners can still vote to decide if he gets paid or not, and they can consider negotiating with him to stay longer, but with an Atlanta start date already set, the odds are looking slim.

Williams said: “This is a position that a person wouldn’t get it too often. So we have to be considerate of that also.”

All the commissioners we spoke with say they have no harsh feelings toward Donald. They all wish him well and say he did a great job with the time he did have here in Augusta.

Commissioners will talk about severance pay, negotiations, and replacements at next Tuesday’s executive session meeting.

