Name released for man killed in Orangeburg County shooting

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWMAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally wounded in an apparent shooting in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office say Stephan D. Harley, of Bowman, died on Thursday near Bowman. Harley was pronounced dead on the scene.

A report states that the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

