Garbage worker accused of dumped illegally instead of at landfill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A worker at a locally troubled garbage company has been arrested on a felony charge, accused of dumping waste illegally instead of taking it to the landfill.

The problem was uncovered Jan. 25, when a deputy with the Richmond County Marshal’s Office was conducting a property inspection.

The deputy noticed a large pile of trash in the woods at 179 Dan Bowles Road, a city-owned property.

Personal mail, sheetrock, toilets, tile and other debris had been dumped at this location.

It was traced back to a house on Shadowood Drive.

After speaking with the property owner on Shadowood Drive, it was determined that Shannon Mikel, who worked for Meridian waste, a contractor for Augusta-Richmond County at the time, had offered to drop off a dumpster for the property owners to use for disposal of the debris, according to authorities.

After a week of the dumpster sitting on the property, Mikel returned and was paid $300 in cash by the property owners for the dumpster and proper disposal at the landfill.

However, he illegally dumped the debris instead of doing what he was paid to do, according to the Richmond County Marshal’s Office.

Mikel was arrested Wednesday on a count of felony dumping, according to the agency.

Meridian Waste was a municipal contractor that collected garbage.

After several weeks of residents complaining that their garbage was being picked up late or not at all, the company got out of the local market, divesting its operations to Orion Waste Solutions. The change took effect Dec. 31.

