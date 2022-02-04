From Dumping Ground To Disc Golf Course

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While it is debated about how disc golf first started, local historians trace it’s roots to Pendleton King Park in Augusta during the 1960s. Augusta is also home to the International Disc Golf Center at Wildwood park in Columbia County. To keep the rich heritage of the sport alive in Augusta, The Savannah Riverkeeper turned an old dumping ground into a nine hole disc golf course that is located right along the Savannah River.

Tonya Bonitatibus, executive director for Savannah Riverkeeper, said, ”our idea was that if we could revitalize this last 14 acres and turn it into a recreational zone that it would help spur what we think should be the redevelopment and reuse of this entire mile”.

Savannah Riverkeeper, volunteers and local companies have picked up tons of trash on the site since 2008. Bonitatibus added, “last year alone was about 60 tons and we are at about 250 tons total, probably pretty far over that”.

Once more trash was cleared, Savannah Riverkeeper received a grant to put in the tee pads and baskets for the course. A team of women pros helped design the layout of the course with each hole highlighting a different style of play. Bonitatibus says, “we use it to highlight and educate. One we hope you come out and learn about us trying to clean it up, but two we wanted to highlight women disc golfers”.

To get a better aerial view of the course you can download the app UDisc. You can search “The Levee” course in the search bar and then view the map of each hole.

It is free to play the course. If you don’t have a disc, Savannah Riverkeeper does have some available at their headquarters for purchase. The new 9 hole course is right next to the Savannah Riverkeeper Headquarters at 328 Riverfront Dr, Augusta, GA 30901. They hope to add nine more holes over the next year or two.

