Daily forecast | From News 12 First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some locations saw heavy rain and even a rumble of thunder this morning picking 1-2+ inches in our northern counties to around an inch in Augusta with lower totals to the south. The last of the showers will clear out by midnight then the sunshine will return for this weekend.

The weekend looks much cooler behind the cold front. We will see clearing skies early Saturday morning with lows much cooler in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs in the mid-50s Saturday. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning looks dry with cold lows in the mid to upper20s. Highs will remain chilly in the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday. There will be the opportunity for more rain late Sunday, but most of the day should remain dry.

Staying cloudy with the chance for showers on Monday with cool highs in the mid to low 50s.

Getting dry again Tuesday with chilly highs in the upper 50s. The sun will be slow to come out and our temperatures I’ll be slow to warm for next week with highs returning seasonal by Wednesday.

