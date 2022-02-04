DAILY FORECAST | The latest from News 12 First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread showers and isolated storms are expected through today as a cold front moves through the region. Rain chances will be high during the day today, so have indoor plans during the day. Lows this morning will be in the mid 60s. Highs will be hit ahead of the front then dropping temperatures behind the front. Most highs should be in the upper 60s. Winds will turn westerly between 10-15 mph and then out of the northwest tonight. Rain totals for most of the area should be between 0.5-1″, but some areas could see 1″+.

The weekend looks much cooler behind the cold front. We will see clearing skies early Saturday morning with lows much cooler in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs in the 50s Saturday. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning looks dry with cold lows in the low 30s. Highs will remain chilly in the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday. There will be the opportunity for more rain late Sunday, but most of the day should remain dry.

Staying cloudy with the chance for showers on Monday with cool highs in the mid to low 50s.

Getting dry again Tuesday with chilly highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.