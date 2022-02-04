Columbia County leaders say the future is bright with new growth coming to the community

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growth is nothing new for Columbia County, and there’s a lot of it happening at once.

We went to Thursday’s planning commission meeting to look at how it might impact the community.

Carole Buki has witnessed Columbia County’s growth for almost four decades.

“There’s been a lot of changes in my area in the last thirty-eight years,” said Buki, 38-year Columbia County resident.

She lives near the residential neighborhood Four Oaks, an area that has seen a lot of growth.

And with growth comes traffic.

“It’s a very heavily traveled road, and you know with all the people coming and going on Hereford Farm as it is, people coming in and out of the subdivisions are having a real problem,” she said

The planning commission approved the development of more than 200 residential properties. That’s in addition to other projects like an industrial building. Those plans will then be brought before The Board of Commissioners for approval, the next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Traffic is a concern for residents voicing their opinions on proposed developments, but the planning commission does its best to review these concerns before approving new properties.

Scott Sterling, director of planning services said: “There’s an opportunity for all departments within the community to collaboratively put their heads together and make sure that all their development applications are in compliance with all our rules and regulations.”

As the community grows, and more people put down roots, Sterling says the future is bright for Columbia County.

In 2021, the Columbia County Planning Commission approved more than 800 projects, and they’re on track for the same amount this year.

“There’s always something on the agenda, and that could be a brand-new subdivision, that could be a commercial development or an industrial project, but something is always in the works,” he said.

And for Buki, that growth is not necessarily a bad thing.

“It makes things a little more convenient for me than when I first moved there, I had to usually drive eight or ten miles to go to a grocery store. Now I have movie theaters, I have lots of stores, I have the convenience of medical facilities, and so forth, so I’m happy it’s developing,” she said

