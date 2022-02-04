Check out this $1 million gold chess set for sale in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Windsor Jewelers has one of the most expensive chess sets in the world on display and for sale right here in Augusta.

The pieces are made of 14 karat yellow and white gold and adorned with gemstones.

The set has nearly 11 pounds of gold, and it took four artists nearly a year to carve the wax models used to cast the pieces.

Rooks and queens in a $1 million chess set being offered for sale in Augusta. (Windsor Jewelers)

The pieces are modeled after costuming of the 13th and 14th centuries in a variety of nationalities. The goal was to evoke an era of transition, as the European aristocracy was already a mix of nationalities at that time.

It was created in 1971 for the Cole family, then passed to a prominent doctor and avid chess player in Massachusetts, where it has rested for the past 20 years.

The set — completely original and with restoration necessary — is being sold by the current owner through the original artist.

These knight and kings are part of a $1 million chess set offered for sale in Augusta. (Windsor Jewelers)

It was one of the most popular attractions at the Gemological Institute of America’s Museum in California when it was on display there.

“We invite everyone to come in and see this incredible work of art,” Windsor said.

Michael Zibman at Windsor said it will be there until it’s sold or until the owner finds a buyer elsewhere.

