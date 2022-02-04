Advertisement

CDC to start tracking COVID-19 through wastewater

By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using wastewater to track the spread of COVID-19 because it’s a quicker way to get a glimpse of the disease’s spread.

It’s going to start publishing data about it on its coronavirus dashboard.

The National Wastewater Surveillance System tests for disease in 19 states.

More than 500 of its sites will start submitting data to the CDC this week.

Studies indicate most people infected with COVID-19 shed its viral DNA through feces.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
48-year-old woman killed at her Augusta home
Jenkins-White Elementary School
3 Augusta schools go on lockdown after report of shooting nearby
This was the scene after a fatal motorcycle crash at Wrightsboro and Belair roads on Feb. 3,...
Crash kills motorcycle rider at Wrightsboro, Belair roads
From left: Brandon Keathley, Richard Roundtree and Nick Nunes
Suit blames sheriff, deputies for teenager’s death
Robin Mitchell
Local woman accidentally gets shot in her own backyard

Latest News

Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Storm expected to glaze Pennsylvania, New England in ice
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for February 4
Even after the storm pushes off to sea late Friday and Saturday, ice and snow were expected to...
Winter storm wallops US
Chinese President Xi Jinping, fourth right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, fourth left,...
Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit