Advertisement

Bill to propose removing income tax for veterans in Ga.

By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A bill is set to be proposed this legislative session that would remove income tax from the pensions of retired military veterans in Georgia.

Yellow ribbons like the one outside the Schneider home are a sign of military support. Soon, veteran families like the Schneiders could get another sign of support from the Georgia legislature.

“This is when I went through basic training”

Paul Schneider served in the National Guard for 24 years.

“One tour after another just led on, and I stayed on until I retired.”

Now, retired and living with his wife, Melinda, in Midway, Paul says the potential legislation would be a welcome change.

“This is good news that it may actually happen this year.”

Representative Al Williams (D-Midway), who is also a veteran, is a co-sponsor of the bill.

“Anybody who is a military retiree, if they’re drawing a military retirement check, there will be no taxes on their retirement income, no state taxes,” said Rep. Al Williams.

This is good news for veterans like Paul, especially now.

“Inflation is 7 percent. Our cost of living allowance isn’t even keeping up with inflation. Over the years, it hasn’t been keeping up with inflation.”

Rep. Williams says it would be a positive move for the state, which is home to around 700,000 veterans.

“We won’t have people leaving here just to retire in another state that doesn’t have income tax.”

The bill is set to be formally introduced next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
48-year-old woman killed at her Augusta home
Jenkins-White Elementary School
3 Augusta schools go on lockdown after report of shooting nearby
This was the scene after a fatal motorcycle crash at Wrightsboro and Belair roads on Feb. 3,...
Crash kills motorcycle rider at Wrightsboro, Belair roads
Cameron Duncan
New details emerge on deputies’ shooting of Aiken County suspect
From left: Brandon Keathley, Richard Roundtree and Nick Nunes
Suit blames sheriff, deputies for teenager’s death

Latest News

99th birthday cards
World War II veteran celebrates 99th birthday with cards from around the world
Dumping Ground Turned Into Disc Golf Course
From Dumping Ground To Disc Golf Course
Birthday wishes for local World War II veteran
Birthday wishes for local World War II veteran
Making changes to Augusta Transit
Making changes to Augusta Transit
Odie Donald II
‘Nobody saw this coming’ | Commissioners shocked after city administrator’s next move