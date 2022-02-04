Barnwell woman wins $100,000 in Powerball drawing

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When the Powerball jackpot was large last month, a woman got a ticket even though she usually doesn’t.

She won $100,000. And she missed winning a then $632.6 million jackpot by one number.

“That number haunts me,” she told lottery officials, who caught up with her after cashing in her prize.

She quick picked her Powerball numbers at the Quick & Easy on Marlboro Avenue in Barnwell and matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number drawn on Jan. 5. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay doubled her $50,000 winnings to $100,000.

“I am very thankful,” she said.

The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.75 when the jackpot is more than $150 million.

For selling the claimed ticket, Quick & Easy in Barnwell received a commission of $1,000.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $137 million.

