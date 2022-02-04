Augusta city administrator to be Atlanta mayor’s chief of staff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know where city Administrator Odie Donald II is headed when he leaves his job here at the end of this month.

He’s been named chief of staff for new Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Donald submitted his resignation earlier this week, and his last day as Augusta’s city administrator is Feb. 25.

His first day in Atlanta is already set as Feb. 28.

“Since taking office, my team and I have pushed the city into overdrive,” Dickens said in announcing the appointment of Donald, an Atlanta native. “As we continue our philosophy of working around the clock to move Atlanta forward, Odie is the right person with super-charged experience to help us meet our ambitious goals.”

Being chosen to join the Dickens administration and help his hometown carry out its agenda is a dream come true.

Donald says, “Mayor Dickens has one of the most ambitious agendas of any mayor in the country. To return to my hometown to join the team that will bring that agenda to fruition is a full-circle moment for me, and I am excited to get going.”

As a graduate of Douglass High School in Atlanta, he attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and earned a bachelor’s degree in History and a Master’s of Business Administration from Georgia State University.

But here in Augusta, what happens to all the projects the outgoing city administrator started?

What Donald will leave behind is a daunting workload for whoever takes his place.

“We’ve got ARP money out there; we’ve got more ARP money coming in. We’ve got several projects, huge projects, and multi-million-dollar projects that are on the table, and we can’t afford to let any of this drop,” said Augusta Commission member Alvin Mason.

The first task on the table for commissioners is finding a temporary administrator

“In the past, we’ve used a deputy administrator to step up,” he said.

Donald has two deputy administrators: Charles Jackson and Tanikia Jackson. Both who’ve worked alongside him while managing his programs. This includes the new housing loan program, the small business loan initiative, and the one billion dollar 2022 budget.

Dennis Williams, commissioner representing District 2, said: “He leaving two deputies, that’s well-versed in activity that was going on.”

But some commissioners are concerned about keeping those programs going despite saying he’s leaving on Feb 25.

Donald’s contract says he had to give at least 45 days’ notice of resignation unless the commission agreed otherwise in writing. Mason says they didn’t.

“I have no problem with what he signed in terms of the length of time. What I do have some concerns about is the fact of him leaving earlier than that,” he said.

Mason says he’d like commissioners to sit down with Donald to try and negotiate the last day that works best for everyone. According to the contract, if Donald does leave on Feb. 25, he will lose all severance pay benefits.

Williams said: “If he could give us an additional 30 to 60 days, maybe that would be reasonable.”

