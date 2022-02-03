Suspect sought in attack on 72-year-old man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 72-year-old man was attacked at a local bar in an incident that ruptured his nasal cavity, fractured his skull and caused brain bleeding.

And deputies think they’ve identified the culprit.

It happened Jan. 22 at Cuz’s Bar and Grill, 1979 Tobacco Road.

The victim said he went to use the men’s restroom and when he opened the door, an unknown female was already using it.

He stated that he shut the door and went back to his seat.

When the female came out the restroom, she called him a pedophile and other names, deputies reported.

The victim said her boyfriend came from behind and punched him. He was hit so hard, he fell out of his seat and passed out, deputies were told.

The suspect was identified as a man named Sam Christian, of Keysville, who’s wanted on suspicion of aggravated battery, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call Investigator Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

