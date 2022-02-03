Advertisement

Suit blames sheriff, deputies for teenager’s death

By Meredith Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM just got a copy of a new lawsuit filed in Richmond County involving Sheriff Richard Roundtree and two of his deputies.

The mother of a 17-year-old shooting victim blames all three for his death.

DeAngelo Burns died in a Circle K parking lot on Peach Orchard Road back in early 2020.

Reports say Deputy Nick Nunes was performing CPR when Deputy Brandon Keathley hit him in the back of the head with a flashlight.

Bunes ended up needing staples in his head.

Roundtree ending up disciplining both deputies but never brought any criminal charges.

The District attorney’s office did, and a grand jury indicted Keathley on aggravated assault charges and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Deputy Brandon Keathley (left) is indicted on charges that he hit Deputy Nicholas Nunes (right)...
Deputy Brandon Keathley (left) is indicted on charges that he hit Deputy Nicholas Nunes (right) in the head during an altercation. (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)(WRDW)

He was arrested last December and is out on bond. He still hasn’t been to trial.

Nunes resigned and left the area to work for another law enforcement agency.

At the time, Roundtree said this incident did not disrupt care for burns on the scene.

The civil lawsuit asks for a jury trial and for a jury to decide how much money -- if any -- Burns’ family should receive.

