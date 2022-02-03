Advertisement

Shortened Olympic torch relay starts for Beijing Games

First Torch bearer Luo Zhihuan holds up the torch after receiving it from Chinese Vice Premier...
First Torch bearer Luo Zhihuan holds up the torch after receiving it from Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng before the start of the torch relay for the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.(Source: AP Photo/Sam McNeil)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEIJING (AP) — The three-day torch relay for the Beijing Olympics has started with an 80-year-old former speedskater carrying the flame.

The relay has been shortened considerably because of concerns about the coronavirus. Luo Zhihuan ran the first leg. He is the country’s first internationally competitive speedskater. The torch will be carried through the three Olympics zones. It will start with downtown Beijing before heading to Yanqing district and finally Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei Province. The Beijing Games have already been impacted on a scale similar to that experienced by Tokyo during last year’s Summer Olympics.

China says only selected spectators will be allowed to attend the events.

