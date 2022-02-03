Richmond County’s redistricting efforts face revision in at Ga. Capitol

ATLANTA (AP) - Republican state lawmakers in Georgia are drawing election districts for county officials in some Democratic-controlled areas, including Richmond County.

Democrats are calling it a power grab.

The move is possible in part because there’s no federal oversight of redistricting in Georgia for the first time in decades.

While local governments may propose maps, Georgia lawmakers have to sign off.

Officials in Richmond County sent their proposed maps to Atlanta weeks ago, where lawmakers are free to redraw them, and apparently are, in some cases.

Against the wishes of majority-Democratic local delegations, Republicans are pursuing their own maps in Cobb, Gwinnett and Richmond counties.

“Everything now is local until it’s not,” state Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta, was quoted by The Associated Press.

Democrats denounce the moves, with one saying the moves are aimed at maintaining “white power”

