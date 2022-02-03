New housing developments coming to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New housing developments are in the works for Richmond County. What does this new development mean for Augusta?

Leaders are excited to see the growth, they say housing brings new business as well. On the corner of 12th and Greene Street, the groundbreaking for a new luxury-housing complex is just wrapping up.

Groundbreaking for the standard luxury apartments kicked off on Thursday, and this project has been in the works for over a year. It will add to many other housing projects in downtown Augusta.

“Housing is what is going to take us to the next level,” said Margaret Woodard, Downtown Development Authority.

The Downtown Development Authority says the last three housing projects in downtown Augusta have represented around $70 million in investments and more is on the way.

“Just today, with the standard we’re talking about 500 units downtown,” she said.

The standard is the latest development for the area. The group behind it says this apartment complex can appeal to everyone.

Shelly Martin, VP of operations ATC development said: “We were just waiting on the timing to be right, we feel really good about all the new businesses that are popping up downtown right now as well as the other housing communities, so we feel the timing is perfect but the price tag, on the other hand, is not so appealing to everyone.”

They tell us, one-bedroom starts around $1,200 and a two bedroom is even pricier for these luxury apartments.

A problem our I-TEAM found a lot of people are facing, is more than half of all renters in Richmond County pay more than 30 percent of their gross income to rent. Still, downtown business owners say with more housing comes more business for them.

Melvin La Pan, general manager, Fast Signs, downtown Augusta said: “The boom we’re in right now is great, I love it. I love seeing downtown grow and prosper.”

