Advertisement

NCAA earns $1.15B in 2021 as revenue returns to normal

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA generated more than $1.15 billion in revenue in 2021.

That figure represented a return to normal after the cancelation of the men’s basketball tournament because of the pandemic in 2020 cost the association and its members $800 million. The NCAA released its financial records. Most of the NCAA”s revenue comes from its contract with CBS and Turner for the rights to televise the men’s Division I basketball tournament. That contract paid the NCAA $850 million in 2021 and is scheduled to pay $870 million in 2022.

NCAA revenues were at $1.12 billion in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylen Jackson
Suspect arrested in Augusta Waffle House heist
Driver crashes in Local.
Medical issue blamed as man drives car into Martinez restaurant
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Shooting
Stray bullet nearly hits Augusta woman inside her home
Multi-vehicle crash on Wrightsboro Road.
Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident on Wrightsboro Road

Latest News

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half...
Celtics beat Hornets, overcome Ball’s career-best 38 points
Hall helps Clemson hold off Florida State 75-69
The NFL's Washington Commanders unveiled their new uniforms Wednesday.
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
United States's A'Ja Wilson (9) drives past Japan's Himawari Akaho (88) during a women's gold...
Las Vegas Aces re-sign 2020 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson