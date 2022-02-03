Advertisement

National Signing Day 2022

Signing Day at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
By Nick Proto
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - National Signing Day 2022 was a little bit smaller than other years. Because of the new transfer rules and extra COVID years, there simply aren’t as many open spots on college teams as usual. But we still saw a few signings in the CSRA on Wednesday.

In Evans, running back Joseph Hampton committed to Savannah State, and fullback Trey Morris committed to Georgia Military College. Both were key parts of the Knights offense last year, and a big reason they made it to the second round of states under first-year head coach Barrett Davis.

In Lincoln County, running back Tevin Gartrell committed to a joint scholarship to play football and run track at Shorter University in Rome, GA. Gartrell led the Red Devils with more than 1,400 yards in 2021.

At Strom Thurmond, linebacker Devron Williams committed to Newberry to continue his football career. Williams had several other offers from the likes of Presbyterian College and North Georgia, but decided to go with the Wolves in an effort to help build that program.

Greenbrier’s Davin Driskell is headed to the coast after signing with Charleston Southern. The two-sport athlete will play football for the Buccaneers.

South Aiken had seven athletes sign to play at the next level Wednesday: Rasheem Neloms, Jr. will play soccer at Shaw; Leo Myers will play soccer at Wofford; De’Maurion Ginn will play football at Newberry; Jacob Butler will play baseball at USC Aiken; Ally Bollig will play soccer at Vanderbilt; Lindsey Greene will play golf at Spartanburg Methodist’ and Brylee Harriell will cheer at Newberry.

Fresh off a state title appearance, Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Christian Draper will also be heading to Newberry to play football.

Washington County had a couple football players sign Wednesday as well. Tylik Gilmore signed with Reinhardt University, and Justin Brett signed with Mercer.

Warren County offensive lineman O’Marion Jackson signed to continue his football career at Fort Valley State University.

Congratulations to all of our local athletes!

