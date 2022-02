AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an alert about a missing teenager.

Tamiya Lewis, 17, has been located, deputies said Thursday.

She’d last been seen running in the 3100 block of Perimeter Parkway, and authorities issued an alert about her in late January.

